ZB Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.13 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, ZB has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market capitalization of $161.13 million and $86.61 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.01157202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

