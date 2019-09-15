Zap (ZAP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $453,476.00 and $16,647.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.86 or 0.04583363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

