Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.54 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.87.

ZLAB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,829. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

