Zacks: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GTY Technology an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTYH. Citigroup began coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

