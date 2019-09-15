Zacks: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given $32.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $32.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 150,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. CTS has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in CTS by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CTS by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 44.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

