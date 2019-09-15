Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CB Financial Services an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.35.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 142.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $514,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.