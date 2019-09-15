Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 2,149,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.