Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Ring Energy reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,865,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

