Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $631.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $622.10 million and the highest is $641.05 million. Cimpress reported sales of $588.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.05. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.