Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. 262,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

