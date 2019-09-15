Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,552. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

