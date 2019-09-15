Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.73). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 502,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,883. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578,765 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,449,000 after purchasing an additional 422,350 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

