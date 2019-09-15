Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.33. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,980,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after buying an additional 2,246,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.46. 395,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,871. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

