Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Check Point Software Technologies also posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. 565,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,099. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,781,000 after purchasing an additional 612,046 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,769,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

