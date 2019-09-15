Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,944.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $261,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,751. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. 145,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.