Zacks: Analysts Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $17.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.73 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.72 billion to $70.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.56 billion to $73.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.12. 5,906,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.51. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

