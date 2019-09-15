Zacks: Analysts Expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will announce $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $17.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 3,215,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,744. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

