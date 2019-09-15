Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 715,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 671,358 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,923,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,539,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 881,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after acquiring an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.81. 459,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,892. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 1.55. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

