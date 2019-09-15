Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.05). L Brands reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of LB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in L Brands by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

