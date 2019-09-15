Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $357.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $322.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. 305,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

