Zacks: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $96.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allakos an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. 152,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,027. Allakos has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of -1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allakos by 4,853.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

