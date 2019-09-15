YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Brewin Dolphin currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YOU. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

LON:YOU opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 375 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 617 ($8.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 562.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 508.37.

In other news, insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £125,000 ($163,334.64).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

