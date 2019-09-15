WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $5,129,751.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,605.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,528,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,181,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 259,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

