Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Hits $5.89 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $10,340.50 or 1.00007404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.89 million and $67,271.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002040 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003550 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000628 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000389 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.