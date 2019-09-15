Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.80.

WETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,645. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,351.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,052 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 615,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,205,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

