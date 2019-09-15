WINk (WIN) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $44.43 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.