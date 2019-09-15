William Blair Lowers Davita (NYSE:DVA) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Davita’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVA. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Davita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Davita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Davita will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Davita by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

