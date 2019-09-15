Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 228,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $556.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

