WhiteCoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, FreiExchange and LBank. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $136,723.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, EXX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

