Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $4.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,168,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 448,797 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,151. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.46.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

