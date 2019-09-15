WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $23.13. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 205 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJAFF)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

