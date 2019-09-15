WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Set at $40.00 by B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.76. 275,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,719. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 7,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $236,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

