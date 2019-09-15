Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 10,784 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.