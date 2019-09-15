Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.08. 1,706,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,150. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

