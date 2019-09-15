Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

CMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. 909,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

