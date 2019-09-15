Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of ROLL traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.45. 104,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,953. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.23. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.53.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $446,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $134,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,331 shares of company stock worth $15,010,944. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

