Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 3,699 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.2% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,923,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,649,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

