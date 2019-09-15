Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,013,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,891 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,633,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 250,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perspecta by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 81.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 745,898 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,366 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 697,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

