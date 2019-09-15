Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,411 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of TechTarget worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TechTarget by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,719.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,943. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,075. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $686.60 million, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

