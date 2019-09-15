Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.40 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Unitil were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

UTL stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $909.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.37%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

