Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $131,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

In other news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 4,830,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

