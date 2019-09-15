Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 102,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

