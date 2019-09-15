Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,872,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,103,968 shares of company stock worth $22,295,091 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,158. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.