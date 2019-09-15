WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 406.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $221.44. 31,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $228.80.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

