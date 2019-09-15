WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 100,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 171,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 24,710,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

