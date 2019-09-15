WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,778,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,680,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 110,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.59. 7,827,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,672. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $63.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

