WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,853,000 after purchasing an additional 344,452 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

