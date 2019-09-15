WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $206.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $212.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

