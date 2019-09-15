Wanchain (WAN) Hits One Day Volume of $3.85 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007298 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.