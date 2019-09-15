Wagerr (WGR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,559.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $6,559.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,066,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,687,356 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

